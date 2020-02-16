Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

HD traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $245.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,208 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $245.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

