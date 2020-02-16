Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of +1-10% sequentially to $176-192.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.14 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,456. The company has a market capitalization of $840.07 million, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

