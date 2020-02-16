Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Hill-Rom worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.