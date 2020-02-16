HeroNode Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $63,548.00 and $1,542.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeroNode has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.03016510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00235707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022152 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, IDEX, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

