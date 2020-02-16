Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

