Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
HRTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.
