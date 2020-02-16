Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186,687.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Helium has a market cap of $186,687.00 and $12.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,825,132 coins and its circulating supply is 12,476,752 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

