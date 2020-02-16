Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

