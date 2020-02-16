Heico (NYSE:HEI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Heico (NYSE:HEI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 253,973 shares. Heico has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

