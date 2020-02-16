Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.73 for the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTA. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 1,600,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,350. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

