HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. HD Supply reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

