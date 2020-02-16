HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $751,433.00 and $37,092.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00491869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.37 or 0.06203588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00069880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005135 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009966 BTC.

HBZ coin Token Profile

HBZ coin is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.