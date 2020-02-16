Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $175.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

