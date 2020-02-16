Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 694 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 185,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

