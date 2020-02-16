Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AZO opened at $1,053.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $886.95 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,132.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

