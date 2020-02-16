Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HALO. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,188 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

