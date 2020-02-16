Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of GWRE opened at $122.42 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

