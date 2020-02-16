GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

