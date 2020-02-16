GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.
GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile
