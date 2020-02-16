GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 25.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 83.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

