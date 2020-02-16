Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

OMAB stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

