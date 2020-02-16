Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.
OMAB stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.90.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
