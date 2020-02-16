Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.48. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 140 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

