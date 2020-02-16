Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.
Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 75,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,745. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37.
In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
