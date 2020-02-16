Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives GBX 2,125 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,125 ($27.95).

GRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday.

GRG opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.78) on Thursday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,541 ($20.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,344.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,108.34.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

