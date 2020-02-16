GreenMed (GRMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

