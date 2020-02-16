Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.15. 393,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at $569,890.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Hoovestol sold 80,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,152,063.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,288. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

