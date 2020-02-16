Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

