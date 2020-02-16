Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 374.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 27.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in S&P Global by 286.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $307.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.98 and its 200-day moving average is $265.57. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $307.70.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

