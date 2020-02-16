Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

