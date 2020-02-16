Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE:CB opened at $164.56 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $131.63 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.