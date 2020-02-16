Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $551,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $89.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.