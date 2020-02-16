Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

