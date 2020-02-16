Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $2.24 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

EFA stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

