Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,502 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.63 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TH Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

