Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GT. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,024 shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,814,000 after buying an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

