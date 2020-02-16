Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.35, 18,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 569% from the average session volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48.

Goodfellow Company Profile (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.