Good Times Restaurants’ (GTIM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 199.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of GTIM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Stetson purchased 28,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,251 shares of company stock worth $92,257. 24.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the period. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

