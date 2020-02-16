Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

GS traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.08. 1,718,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,960. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

