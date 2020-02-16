Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Trading Up 25%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) shares were up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 208,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 95,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Goldgroup Mining alerts:

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.