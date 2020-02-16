Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Godaddy stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $78,021.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,411,427.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $372,963. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.