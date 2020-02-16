Globeflex Capital L P Sells 995 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.