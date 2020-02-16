Globeflex Capital L P Sells 816 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $163.31 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.