Globeflex Capital L P Sells 3,545 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $32,215,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth $9,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

