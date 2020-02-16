Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 38,919 Shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

