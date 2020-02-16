Globeflex Capital L P Increases Stock Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

