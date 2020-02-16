Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 0.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $27.84.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

