Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 4th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Globant accounts for about 1.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Globant were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $270,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $127.98 on Friday. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

