Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $206.37. 1,801,309 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.32. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $206.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

