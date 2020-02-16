Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 8.0% in January

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

GBLI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.