GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Trading Down 12.8%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) traded down 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 6,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

