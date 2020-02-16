Glenview Trust Co Sells 71,673 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,673 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

