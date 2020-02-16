Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

ZBH opened at $160.40 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

